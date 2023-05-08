Ukraine reports airstrikes on Kiev and Odessa

Kiev, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – Russia launched a series of air strikes on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday, Ukrainian officials said.

In Kiev, at least five people were injured in the attacks, while drone wreckage fell on residential buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to the military administration, a total of 30 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and shot down in the airspace of the capital.

Ukrainian authorities also reported shelling in the Black Sea city of Odessa by Russian missiles. A food warehouse there caught fire.

Russia invaded its neighbour more than 14 months ago. The latest attacks hit Ukraine on the day it commemorates the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Moscow is preparing for its Victory Day parade on May 9, however, Kiev, like other European countries, has designated May 8 as a day of remembrance.

GNA

