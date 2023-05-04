Two teenage girls found drowned in a galamsey pit buried 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Sanfo-Aduam (Ash), May 04, GNA – The bodies of the two teenage girls who were found drowned in a galamsey pit at Sanfo-Aduam in the Bekwai Municipality, have been laid to rest.

The deceased, identified as Alicia and Anita Asare, both 13 years, and pupils of the Sanfo-Aduam SDA Junior High School, were said to have been trapped in the pit on Friday April 21, this year, when they went out together with their friends to swim in a nearby river which was surrounded by several galamsey pits in the community.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the community that, their bodies were retrieved after many hours of search by the community members.

The burial ceremony was characterized by wailing and tears from family members, school children and the community members.

Some of the hundreds of mourners at the funeral expressed anger over the numerous galamsey pits which had been abandoned in the community.

They called on the authorities in the area to work towards covering all the pits left in the community by illegal miners to protect the residents.

GNA

