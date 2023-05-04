Nana Dabo’s Aseda Welfare policy makes first payment to beneficiary

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Asato-Wawaso (O/R), May 4, GNA – The bereaved families of the late Mr. Francis Obinka, a 38-year-old Asato-Menuso Ward Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has received a cash amount of GH₵6,000:00 as his Aseda/Akpedada Welfare Scheme death benefit.

This is the first payment to a beneficiary when the scheme became operational on April 1.

Presenting the money to the bereaved families at Asato-Wawaso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, Nana Nyarko Emmanuel Dabo, Life Patron of Aseda/Akpedada Welfare Scheme, said the policy was meant to provide a universal welfare policy for all branch executives of the NDC party for the party to be formidable and have a strong base and care for its supporters in time of need.

He said the Aseda/Akpedada Welfare policy has “put together a package of up to GH₵12 million in total for all the 1,026 hard-working Branch Executives.”

Nana Dabo, who is also an aspirant in the Akan NDC Parliamentary primaries, said each executive was entitled up to about GH₵12,000 worth of compensation in various forms.

He named them as Aseda Automatic Health Insurance Renewal for all executives up to five members in a family, Aseda Support for critical illness such as Stroke, Cancer, among others to up to GH₵3,000, GH₵6,000 Aseda Support for family in case of demise of an executive, which began in April, 2023, Aseda Permanent Disability Support of up to GH₵3,000 starting April, among others.

The Akan NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) hopeful said strong confidence base of executives would enable them to deliver and produce competent leaders who would work positively in the interest of the NDC party.

Nana Dabo sympathized with the bereaved family and pledged his support for the upkeep of the deceased’s children; adding “my support will not be once but continues.”

Miss Elizabeth Ahiaka, Widow, commended Nana Dabo for the presentation and asked God’s blessing for him.

Mr. Anthony Ahiable, Assemblyman for Wawaso/Wawaboi Electoral Area, says they were utterly dumbfounded at the presentation as they never dreamt of it and thus, asked God to replenish his source of income.

Mr. Isaac Gator, Akan NDC Youth Organiser appealed to the delegates to vote for Nana Dabo as the Akan NDC PC at the Parliamentary Primaries scheduled for May 13.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

