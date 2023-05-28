Two religious groups bid Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah farewell  

By Joyce Danso

Accra, May 28, GNA- Two religious groups within the Judicial Service of Ghana have bid farewell to Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah at a ceremony in Accra.

The groups are the Christian Fellowship and Muslims Association.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah bowed out of service after attaining the age of 70 on May 24, 2023.

Justice Jones Victor Dotse is now the acting Chief Justice.

Mr. Moses Ansah Barnor Ankrah, President of the Christian Fellowship, said the fellowship recognised the Chief Justice’s good work in terms of massive infrastructural development across the country.

Mr Ankrah also lauded the Chief Justice for his simplicity to life, his affable nature and dedication to work, saying his nature “was very inspiring and exemplary.”

The President of the Christian Fellowship was elated that Chief Justice Yeboah offered them a place of worship within the Supreme Court complex.

He said the fellowship would not hesitate to invite him to attend the official outdooring of the fellowship.

Mr. Ankrah urged Justice Yeboah to ” continue in the faith of our Lord and Saviour Jesus and offer your best to the building of the body of Christ and the nation.”

The fellowship offered Chief Justice Yeboah a Bible as a parting gift.

Mr Mohammed Habib Hudu, President of the Muslims Association, commended Chief Justice Yeboah for allowing the association to organise events within the service.

“We are indeed convinced that the compassionate attitude of his Lordship towards Association is a practical example of the status of Ghana as a circular state characterised by democratic constitutionalism and religious pluralism.”

According to Mr Hudu, the administration of Chief Justice Yeboah ” did not post any form of discriminative threats to the association.”

He was enthused over the fatherly love displayed by Justice Yeboah.

Mr Hudu said Chief Justice Yeboah would be missed for his wisdom, humility and legal opinions.

