Prime Patriots congratulates Mr  Ernest Anim, MP-elect for Kumawu 

Gbawe (G/A), May 28, GNA-The Prime Patriots, a vibrant wing of the Ruling New Patriotic Party has extended congratulations to Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party MP-elect for Kumawu.

The Prime Patriots wished Mr Anim well in all his endeavours and prayed that the victory will spur him on to unite all constituents in Kumawu to aid the expected development.

Dr Alex Appiah, Chairman of the Prime Patriots who made this known to the Media at Gbawe in the Greater Accra region, said the by-election victory over NDC and others had proved a case for the party.

He praised the national, regional, constituency and all polling station executives of the party for their hard work, dedication and selflessness to duty which helped chalk the success.

The chairman also commended President Akufo Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who left their busy schedules to support the campaign that brought massive victory to the party.

He said the win was a big impetus to the supporters across the country, and it was obvious that breaking the 8 cycle was possible in the 2024 elections.

He also congratulated the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women for their assistance in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the polls.

Dr Appiah advised the contenders in the upcoming flagbearership race to be precautious in their campaigns to avoid divisiveness in the party.

He appealed to the national executives of the party to create a level playing field for all presidential aspirants to enhance unity and stability after the primary.

The chairman admonished the aspirants to desist from acts that could bring disaffection, adding that the party was expecting only one person to win and afterwards bring all hands-on deck to secure victory in the presidential elections in 2024.

