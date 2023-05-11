Togbe Dzegblade advises parents not to neglect parental responsibilities  

Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), May 11, GNA – A traditional ruler Wednesday reminded parents that the free education introduced by the government did not take away their parental responsibilities to educate their children.

He said: “The government has a role to play, and parents also have roles to play in the education of our children because free education is just to complement our efforts.”

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district gave the reminder at a community durbar at Adaklu Kodzobi.

The durbar was to help address pertinent issues affecting the community.

Togbe Dzegblade said, to help improve the standard of education in the community, the by-law banning children from attending wake keeping and roaming the town after 2000 hours would be rigidly enforced with immediate effect.

He asked parents to see to it that their wards watched only educative programmes on television and advised students to befriend their books and refrain from using their smartphones to watch pornographic films but rather use them to broaden their academic horizons.

The chief hinted that the community would celebrate the first three people from the community who would attain PhD and appealed to the people to make the community always clean and live hygienic lifestyles.

Madam Annie Appoh, Principal of the Ho Nurses Training College said parents should not relent in their efforts in playing a supervisory role over their children.

She advised students to refrain from vices that would jeopardize their future but study relentlessly to reach the apex of the academic ladder adding “A lot of opportunities await you there.”

