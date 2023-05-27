Tema General mentors’ students to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 27, GNA – The Tema General Hospital has engaged students of Tema Community Seven Number One and Two on menstrual hygiene to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The students were taken through the basics of menstruation, the menstrual cycle, how to use sanitary pads and how to dispose them off, as well as the need for balanced diets during menstruation, among others.

Mrs Naana Egyiriba Idun-Acquah, Adolescent Focal Person, Tema General Hospital, said menstruation was a normal part of a woman’s life, and continuous education and sensitization of adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene management would build their confidence during menstruation.

She said education was part of keeping adolescent girls in school and urged the boys to offer support to adolescent girls who menstruated and felt uncomfortable rather than making fun of them.

Mrs Idun-Acquah told the girls to practice personal hygiene by bathing twice daily, regularly washing their underwear, and drying them in the sun. She cautioned them not to use pads that had already been worn.

She said it had become necessary to include the boy child in menstrual education to curb the negative perceptions and prejudices they have about menstruation.

She expressed worry at the continuous increment in the price of sanitary pads in the country and urged policymakers to review taxes on sanitary pads.

The Adolescent Focal Person of Tema General said although Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 annually, the facility had decided to begin the sensitization early to reach a wider range of students.

Ms. Joyce Asare, Nutrition Officer, at Tema General Hospital, said eating a balanced diet was essential for the smooth flow of blood during menstruation.

She said diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish and foods that contain vitamins and calcium, as well as regular exercise, were less likely to cause menstrual pain, cramps, and mood disturbances.

She added that inappropriate eating could lead to dizziness, diarrhea, vomiting, and severe pain, among others, while menstruating.

GNA

