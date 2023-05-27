Michael Gyapah wins ‘CEO of the Year 2022” at Ghana CEO Summit  

Patience Gbeze

Accra, May 27, GNA -The Managing Director of G4S Security Services Ghana Limited, Mr Michael Gyapah, has been awarded the “CEO of the Year 2022” in the “Private Security Sector” at the Ghana CEO Summit and Expo in Accra.

The seventh Ghana CEO Summit is a day’s high-impact business leadership summit for over 500 topmost CEOs and dignitaries across West Africa.

The CEO Excellence Award aspect of the Summit recognises, celebrates, and profiles the achievement of CEOs and businesses.

The award celebrates Business success, innovation, leadership, and contribution to the economy.

An Award for the CEO of the Year is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, achievements, leadership, vision, and the creation of economic growth while contributing to the community.

As a criteria, the awardee must have demonstrated being a model of business excellence, illustrates leadership, and vision, demonstrates a high standard of ethical practices and professionalism, investment and job creation in Ghana, positive impact on the business community in a year.

As the MD of G4S Security Services Ghana Ltd, Mr Gyapah was recognized for his Sterling Leadership, Achievements, Business Excellence and Professionalism over the last year in the Private Security Sector of Ghana’s Economy.

Commenting on the award, Mr Gyapah said: “I am elated by the recognition. I must admit that our achievements as a team are shaped by the standards we have set and our efforts to continuously improve.

G4S Security Services Ghana Limited is the leading integrated security solutions provider in Ghana with over 20 years of experience in the security industry with operations in all the regions in Ghana.

G4S provides Manned Security, Electronic Security, Secure Transportation, and Cash-In-Transit services across the country.

Under Mr Gyapah’s leadership, the business has seen great transformation and diversification in its portfolio in Ghana as it was well positioned to grow in a sustainable manner, with an effective team and good prospects.

GNA

