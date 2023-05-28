Standard Chartered, Liverpool FC hosts soccer clinic for children in Ghana

Accra, May 28, GNA – Standard Chartered, a leading banking and financial services company in partnership with Liverpool Football Club on Saturday held a Soccer Clinic for children at the Legon Presbyterian Senior High School in Accra.

The one-day event is aimed to teach children the fundamentals of the sport and teamwork through instruction in a fun environment to strengthen the relationship between the bank, its clients, staff, and stakeholders.

Former Liverpool winger, John Charles Bryan Barnes and some other coaches from Liverpool Soccer School took the children through different sessions of football as part of the nurturing process.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, the Liverpool legend said “What we are trying to do is to impart our knowledge to young people in the world and of course here in Ghana, it’s not about looking for professional footballers to play for Liverpool, it’s about interacting with children to give them the values of Liverpool FC, unity, dignity, ambition which is necessary to make you a good human being”.

He noted that it was important to give children the opportunity to be decent members of society to help them develop in all aspects of their lives.

According to him, sports offer a platform to bring together people of diverse backgrounds to work together and also gain insight in other fields.

The former Liverpool winger highlighted the importance of bringing up children in the right way, stating that it would help them fit into society.

Madam Asiedua Addae, Head, of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered, said they prioritized their clients and stakeholders, hence the need to get Liverpool FC on board to make this event possible.

“What we try to do as partners is to bring exciting experiences to Standard Chartered bank clients and stakeholders and these young children who are children of our clients and stakeholders are taken through basic drills but more importantly to instill values in them.”

“A significant part of this partnership is Standard Chartered’s commitment to reach out to low-income communities supporting young people to learn, earn and grow,” she added.

She noted that Standard Chartered would continue to organise subsequent events for their clients to have an interaction session with John Barnes.

The Soccer Clinic would also be held in Nigeria, Kenya, and Botswana as part of reaching out to their clients on the African continent.

Participants were awarded certificates and medals from Liverpool.

Standard Chartered is the headline sponsor of Liverpool FC since 2010.

