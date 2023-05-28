HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship takes turn in Greater Accra with massive performances

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 28, GNA – The journey to the finals of this year’s HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship continued at the Labone Senior High School on Saturday as hundreds of pullers battled to book a slot to the last round of the competition.

It was an amazing show of strength among participants between the ages of 12 to 18 in both male and female categories who were eager to come victorious at the end of the day.

In the men’s 60kg, Lovia Junior High School’s Leonard Tetteh came first after giving his opponents a tough game in his campaign to win the category.

Charles Cobbinah of Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School and Richmond Aboagye of Wesley Grammer Senior High School having tried their best managed to gain a spot in the top three, finishing second and third respectively in that category.

National Champion, Rachael Lankai who came first in the National Armwrestling Championship female 65kg category, once again gave a mind-blowing performance in the female 60kg after cruising past Mabel Yeboah of Ebenezer Senior High and Sarah Quartey of Wesley Grammar to be crowned champion.

Elsewhere in the men’s 70kg, Desmond Mensah of Bishop Mixed School won the top honours with Steven Bennin from HOTCASS and Henry Otoo also a student of St Thomas Aquinas grabbing silver and bronze.

The dorminance of Wesley Grammar to always find themselves in the top three continued as Gloria Afoagbadzi secured third place in the female 70kg category, failing to stand Blessed Abeka Nunu of Osu Salem Senior High School and Nanka Bruce JHS’s Evelyn Steven who finished first and second positions respectively.

Tagged as the clash of titans was the men’s +70kg category where supporters witnessed a fierce encounter among the pullers as they kept their eyes on the top spot.

At the end of the day, the boys were separated from the men with Nathaniel Adjei of La Presec coming first as KATECO’s Clement Korto and Francis Kweku Annan from Labone came second and third.

Ayisha Abdulai of Beacon International JHS also overpowered Eugenia Ntow of HOTCASS and Jasmine Quarshie from Accra High School who finished first and second runner-ups in the female +70kg category.

Winners were given cash prizes, medals, certificates, HD+ decoders, and some goodies other partners like Afriyie Sanitary Pads from Wadada Ventures, Charcoal toothpaste from Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals Limited, K-Balm ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy, and twist cupcakes and French doughnuts from Twellium Industries.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of SES HD+ commended the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), led by its President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey for maintaining the competitiveness of the championship.

She noted that there were discussions to extend the competition to other regions who had also shown interest in the global sport.

GAF together with SES HD+ after a successful maiden edition of the kids Armwrestling Championship, increased the regions from three to five in it’s second season to aid others to also participate.

The regions were Greater Accra, the Bono and Ahafo Regions, Eastern Region, Western Region and Ashanti Region.

“It’s a sport that is for everyone, and it allows you to play Armwrestling anywhere, you just need a flat surface. You don’t need to go to a pitch or need any special equipment. I want to urge parents that Armwrestling is a very safe sport, you just need the right technique to apply,” she noted.

This youth development initiative has been powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited and supported by Twellium Industries, 442Media Production, Swaggers Restaurant, Kofikrom Pharmacy, BlynkxliveGH, Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals Limited, and with media support from GNTV Junior, ETV Ghana, and Joy Prime.

The next stop for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling train will be at the Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region on Saturday, June 17.

