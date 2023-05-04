Radio Presenter at Dagbon FM in Tamale attacked during live show

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, May 04, GNA – A radio presenter at Dagbon FM in Tamale has been attacked while presenting his show at the studios of the radio station.

A video of the Attack, which was sighted by the Ghana News Agency, showed the presenter, Sidiq Gariba, being held by his shirt at the neck level while exchanging words with his two attackers.

The incident happened on May 03, 2023.

The GNA gathered that one of the attackers, is a known political commentator in Tamale, who though not a guest on the programme managed to make his way into the studios of the station, as he was allegedly angered by some comments made by the presenter during his show.

