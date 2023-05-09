Putin addresses Moscow military parade, justifies invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, while addressing soldiers gathered in Moscow’s Red Square for the traditional military parade, marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

“Today, civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin told those gathered for the event that was accompanied by extensive security precautions.

“A real war has been unleashed against our homeland,” he added, referring to the fighting in Ukraine that he launched more than a year ago.

“But we have repelled international terrorism, we will protect the residents of the Donbass, and we will ensure our security,” he said referring to the eastern region of Ukraine now annexed by Russia.

Putin also reiterated his claim that Ukraine had become a “hostage” of Western states that seek to destroy Russia. “Their goal is … the disintegration and destruction of our country,” he said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, repeatedly justifying this with the unsubstantiated claim that the West is threatening Russia.

Moscow has until recently insisted on calling the invasion only a “special military operation.”

The Ukrainian government quickly denounced the celebrations in Moscow as a “murderers’ parade.”

Official figures said around 8,000 soldiers were deployed on Red Square, apparently including men who recently fought in Ukraine.

The traditional military parade on Red Square ended without an air show, despite clear skies above Moscow, as could be seen in the live broadcast on Russian television.

On show were mainly wheeled armoured vehicles, but main battle tanks were absent, aside from the historic T-34.

No official statement was given on the absence of battle tanks and aircraft, as usually the parade includes them.

In recent years, Moscow has mainly shown the latest Armata (T-14) tank.

In April, Russian media reported that the Armata would be used for the first time in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Although initially, no foreign leaders were expected to attend, the leaders of former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia were at the ceremonies.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized those leaders for attending the Moscow parade, pointedly noting that the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, for suspected war crimes committed in Ukraine.

“We consider participation in the public event alongside a war criminal to be an immoral and unfriendly step towards Ukraine and an expression of contempt for the Ukrainian people,” the ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Ahead of the events, there had been speculation that the parade might be cancelled following what appeared to be a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Last week, two drones entered the Kremlin grounds but were brought down above the dome of the Senate Palace by air defences.

Moscow blames Kiev for the alleged attempted attack on Putin, while Ukraine says the whole incident was staged by Russia, amid the faltering war effort.

GNA

