Chinese minister insists on ties with Russia during Berlin visit

Berlin, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Despite Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, China has continued to rely on close economic relations with Russia.

“There are normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies. And this normal exchange must not be disturbed,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Berlin on Tuesday, according to the translation of his remarks.

Qin said Chinese law forbids the delivery of weapons to regions in conflict, and there are regulations governing the export of so-called dual-use goods, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Qin was sharply critical of the European Union’s new proposed sanctions, aimed at Russia that would potentially punish other countries, that help Russia dodge EU restrictions.

China is “strongly opposed” to countries introducing unilateral sanctions against China or other countries under their own domestic laws, he said, according to the translation.

“If that were to happen, we will also react strictly and strongly,” Qin said. “And we will also defend the legitimate interests of our country and our companies.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is hosting Qin in Berlin, said it is important that sanctions against Russia are not subverted in a roundabout way.

“It is particularly critical when Russian armaments companies get war-related goods,” Baerbock said. That is why, according to the German minister, the EU is examining very targeted measures to ensure that sanctioned goods do not fall into the wrong hands.

“This is not aimed at any specific country, but relates specifically to these sanctioned goods,” Baerbock said, although she added that she expects Chinese companies to comply.

GNA

