Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine

Kiev, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian defenders and Russian attackers, again engaged in heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

The focus of the action was once again the city of Bakhmut, which has been heavily contested for months, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in its evening situation report.

In addition to Bakhmut, Russian troops also advanced near Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka. In total, about 30 attacks were defeated there in the past few hours, the report said.

The Ukrainian Air Force intervened in the fighting during the course of the day, and fired on Russian troop concentrations and air defence systems. No location details were given.

