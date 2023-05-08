OLAMS S.H.S School inducts new headmaster

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, May 8, GNA – Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Senior High School, Tema, has inducted Mr. Peter Obeng-Tweneboah as the 5th Chief Servant of the institution (Headmaster).

Mr Tweneboah, who until his elevation served as an Assistant Headmaster of Academics at Saint Merris Senior High School.

He holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Arts, Postgraduate Diploma, and Master of Arts at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking at his induction at the OLAMS school, the new headmaster counted himself lucky that the Metropolitan Archbishop, the Catholic Education Department, and the Church found him worthy to be appointed headmaster of the institution.

He said, as a Catholic, he was humbled and honoured to follow in the footsteps of his pre-successors and set high standards for the school to become the favourite in the whole region.

Bishop John Kwabena Louis, Bishop of Accra and Tema enclave who ordained the new headmaster, advised him to seek God’s favour, and know his strengths, weaknesses, and the opportunities available.

Bishop Louis added that there should be awareness of threats and that things that would go against the development of the school should not be tolerated.

Stretching that, he was also appointed as a steward and, therefore, should be accountable for the service he was supposed to render to Ghana Education Service and the vision and mission given by the Catholic Church.

The Auxiliary Bishop encouraged Mr. Tweneboah to develop and strengthen good relations with staff and students because he would not be working alone.

He advised students to walk in the way of God and desist from immoral practices that may destroy their future.

Mr. Angel Carbonu, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, congratulated the new head, but indicated that, by the terrain they worked in the Ghana Education Service (GES), if they wanted to follow rules and go by the dictates of them, they would retire poor people.

Mr. Carbonu revealed that there have been meetings on such discussions to find ways of surviving outside the confines of the GES, citing examples of former retirees who he said were very poor.

GNA

