NPP Presidential Race: Four candidates pick nomination forms on first day

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 26, GNA– Four candidates have picked up nomination forms to contest the presidential candidate race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The four including Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP and Mr Francis Addai-Nimo, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist cum corporate executive, picked the forms at the Party’s Headquarters at Asylum Down, in Accra, on Friday.

The NPP, on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for the election of its Presidential candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The exercise, which began today, would end on June 24, 2023.

The one-month exercise kick-starts the processes for the final leg of the party’s internal elections to elect a presidential candidate for the NPP slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023, to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking to the media after picking nomination forms for their respective candidates, the representatives expressed confidence in the chances of their aspirants.

Dr Benjamin Ashitey Amarh, Spokesperson for Mr Agyarko’s Campaign Team, who picked the forms on his behalf, said Mr Agyarko was the best candidate for the Party to retain power in 2024.

He described Mr Agyarko as the “engine” of public policy in the NPP, noting that, he would restore hope for the ordinary Ghanaian when given the nod.

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku’s team said the NPP and Ghana needed a leader with political experience and economic prowess to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Mr Kwame Obiri Nkansah, Director of Communication, Friends of Apraku, who picked up the forms, said, “We must go back to the basis if we want to address this economic crisis. Going to basis means growing what we eat and producing what we wear and this is the focus of Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.”

For Mr George Armstrong Antwi, Director of Communications, Friends of Francis Addai-Nimo, who picked the forms on his behalf, urged the Party delegates to elect a candidate who had not served in the current government.

According to him, putting any member of the current government up as the flag bearer would spell doom for the Party as it had shown in past elections of 2004, 2008 and 2016.

Party bigwigs including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Food and Agriculture Minister and Mr Kennedy Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, who have all made their intentions to contest for the Party’s flagbearer slot are expected to pick up their nomination forms in the coming days.

GNA

