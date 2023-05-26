Fight for women, children’s rights must be prioritised – Dr Sherry Ayittey

Accra, May 26, GNA – Dr Hanny Sherry Ayittey, a former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, says there must be a deliberate and concerted efforts towards the fight for the rights of women and children.

Citing the Interstate Succession Law 1885 (PNDC 111), she said non-governmental organisations must lead such advocacy and ensure that laws were implemented to the latter to safeguard women expecially widows.

She made the call at the launch of the BernHoffman Care Foundation, a non-governmental African charitable organisation aimed at supporting the vulnerable in society, eradicating poverty, and promoting their social well-being for a sustainable future.

The BernHoffman Care Foundation works hand-in-hand with communities to empower widows, students, and children in those communities by finding innovative, locally-led solutions to bring about their individual development and economic development.

Dr Ayittey, also a former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, said women played a major role in the socio-economic development of society, thus the need to protect them, especially the vulnerable ones.

Dr Bernardette Hoffman, President, BernHoffman Care Foundation, said the Organisation worked to fight poverty and promote social well-being through philanthropy, with a specific focus on the vulnerable in society.

She said the Organisation continued to work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 8, 10, 11 and 17 on reducing poverty, zero hunger, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities and partnerships respectively.

“We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote economic empowerment, social justice, education and environmental sustainability all in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through these avenues, we aim to foster inclusive growth and build a better world for generations to come,” she said.

She noted that the Organisation recently completed its first skills development training, which equipped 102 participants with skills in fashion and designing, hairdressing, soap-making, and baking, among others.

Dr Hoffman said the Organisation was working towards building a food bank that would support communities.

She added that, as part of efforts to reduce hunger, the Organisation was working to begin its morning breakfast trolleys for 15 public schools.

GNA

