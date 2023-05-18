No. 12 Exposé: Anas to testify in open court with a disguise mask

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 18, GNA – Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a Tiger Eye PI Investigative Journalist, will testify in an open court with a disguise mask in the case against the former Ghana Football Association Boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However, he would unmask so Mr Nyantakyi could identify him in Chambers prior to testifying in open court.

Initially, the prosecution had requested Anas, their star witness, to testify in-camera, but lawyers for Anas opposed the request.

The Court presided over by Justice Marie Louise Simmons said there would be no phones and other recording gadgets brought into the Chamber.

The Court, therefore, granted the application to have the witness testify in-camera.

It said it was in the interest of justice that where the liberty of a citizen was at stake, such a person was given the needed facilities to defend themselves.

The Court said the witness was a principal character in the determination of the case and the identity of the said witness was crucial to allow the accused to identify the said witness and be able to defend himself.

It said the witness had been seen in public addressing the media, while wearing his bead masks and that it showed that the said witness was comfortable appearing in public while disguising himself.

The former GFA President was charged with fraud and corruption over his involvement in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 Exposé.

Nyantakyi who is also facing the charge of conspiracy to commit fraud with the former Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan, pleaded not guilty.

The two football administrators have been admitted to their previous bail sum of GH₵1 million each with three sureties, to be justified.

They are also to report to the case investigator until the final determination of the case.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

