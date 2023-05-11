NLC orders JUSAG, parties to resolve salary, allowance issue

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 11, GNA – The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), the Labour and Employment and Finance Ministries and other parties to negotiate and resolve issues relating to allowances and salaries of JUSAG members within two weeks.

The parties are to report back to the Commission on May 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Commission has asked the leadership of JUSAG to stay all planned industrial actions.

In a letter to the Commission, the Association had alleged that the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of their salaries and related allowances in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution among others had deteriorated their economic situation.

The Association, therefore, gave the government up to Friday, May 12, 2023, for the approval to be given to forestall the withdrawal of their services.

JUSAG in a statement said much as they respected the orders of the Commission, it disagreed with its decision and that the Commission should focus on getting the President to approve and pay the staff the new salaries and with all arrears from January to May 2023.

“That is the surest way to find a solution to the dispute at hand, ” it said.

The statement said the Association was available to engage with the government for the approval within the timeline given.

GNA

