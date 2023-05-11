NLC orders JUSAG and other parties to negotiate and resolve the matter

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 11, GNA- The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), the Labour and Employment and Finance Ministries and relevant parties to negotiate and resolve the matter within two weeks.

The parties are to report back to the Commission on May 24, 2023.

The Commission had further ordered the leadership of JUSAG to stay all planned industrial actions.

In letter to the Commission, the Association alleged that the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of their salaries and related allowances in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution among others had deteriorated their economic situation.

The Association therefore gave the Government up to Friday, May 12, 2023 for the approval to be given else they would commence actions, leading to a total withdrawal of their service.

JUSAG in a statement said much as they respected the orders of the Commission, they disagreed with its decision.

It said the Commission should focus on getting the President to approve amd pay the Staff the new salaries and with all arrears from January to May, 2023.

“That is the surest way solution to the dispute at hand, ” it said.

The statement said JUSAG was available to engage with the Government to negotiate and get them the approval within the timeline given.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

