Newmont Ahafo Foundation expends more than GHS13 million on projects

By Benjamin Akoto

Kenyasi (A/R), May 20, GNA - The Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Ahafo South Mine, has spent GHS13,471,847 on 19 projects to improve infrastructural and social amenities in its host communities.

The projects, undertaken in 2022, were spreads across the company’s five host mining communities in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

Fifteen of these projects were completed at a cost of GHS7,511,932.66, while four others, valued at GHS5,739,898.72, are at various stages of completion.

This was in the Foundation’s 2022 Annual Report, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District.

The Foundation received a total of GHS25,497,915 from the company for the year, while its total expenditure on community projects was GHS13,471,847, the report said.

The projects cut across the construction of palaces, educational facilities, water supply and community recreational facilities and installation of generator sets.

