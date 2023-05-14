NDC primaries: four incumbent MPs booted out in Upper East Region

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, May 14, GNA – Four incumbent Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have been booted out and lost the endorsement to be reelected to parliament in 2025.

They are two-time MPs Mr Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo and Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, MP for Garu.

The rest are Mr Thomas Adda Dalu, MP for Chiana-Paga and Mr Samuel Tangombu Chirigia who is affectionately called STC, MP for the Navrongo Central.

In the Bongo Constituency, it was all about ‘Bawas’ affair as Mr Charles Bawadua, a legal practitioner and former Executive Secretary of the Labour Commission polled 535 votes to beat the incumbent and Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea, an educationist who polled 509 votes and 75 votes respectively.

For the Garu constituency, Dr Thomas Winsom Anaba, a former Medical Director of Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) polled 250 votes to secure a ticket for the parliamentary election in 2024 ahead of Mr Alalzuuga who had 160 votes and Mr George Akudugu Mbawin who had 246 votes.

In the Chiana-Paga constituency, the incumbent polled 300 votes to lose to Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, a businessman who secured 488 votes.

The incumbent for the Navrongo Central constituency lost his bit to return to Parliament after polling 447 votes which was less than the 475 votes that Mr Simon Akibange Aworigo, a businessman polled.

In the Talensi constituency where eight people contested, Mr Daniel Mahama Dung polled 250 votes to beat his closest contender Mr Zinekena Solomon who had 183 votes.

In the Zebilla constituency, Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla was elected parliamentary candidate after he polled 450 votes to beat six other contestants while in the Binduri constituency, Mr Issifu Mahmoud, a legal practitioner secured 441 votes to beat Dr Robert Kuganaab-Lem who had 361 votes.

However, five sitting MPs retained their candidatures ahead of the 2024 general elections and are Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga East, Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, Dr Kurt Nawaane, MP for Nabdam, Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga and Mr James Agalga, MP for Builsa North.

Meanwhile, three other incumbent MPs including Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South and Madam Lydia Akanvariba, MP for Tempane went unopposed.

