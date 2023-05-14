Incumbent MP congratulates new Navrongo Central candidate

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Navrongo (U/E), May 14, GNA – Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency has congratulated Mr Simon Akibange Aworigo, the Parliamentary Candidate-elect (PC-elect) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

“I wish to congratulate my brother, Mr Simon Aworigo on his election as the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Navrongo Central Constituency,” he said in a statement.

Mr Chiragia polled 447 votes and lost to Mr Aworigo who got 475, pledged his “Unflinching support to Mr Simon Aworigo and urge all my supporters to support him unconditionally.

“As we prepare for the 2024 general election, I will continue to support the Constituency executive, the Parliamentary Candidate to ensure that we retain the seat in the 2024 general election,” he said.

Mr Chiragia emphasized that the NDC could not afford to lose the Navrongo Central seat to the New Patriotic Party, and called for support for the PC–elect to enable the NDC retain the seat.

“To my teeming supporters, I am overwhelmingly grateful for the love you have shown me throughout this election process.

“To my other colleagues who couldn’t equally make it into the Office, congratulations. I indulge you to let us all support Mr Simon Aworigo to retain the seat for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

“We shall work together to win the seat again, and an overwhelming endorsement for Former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election, to form the government in 2025,” Mr Chiragia said.

Apart from Mr Chiragia and Mr Aworigo, Mr Pius Ayemva Avio and Jacob Paarechuga Anankware also contested the primaries and polled 135 and 88 respectively.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

