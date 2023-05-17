NDC Presidential Primaries: Duffour congratulates Mahama

Accra, May 17, GNA – Dr Kwabena Duffour, a presidential aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries, who pulled out of the May 13 race, has congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama for his landslide victory.

Mr Mahama, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “Last night Dr Kwabena Duffour called to congratulate me for emerging victorious in the May 13 NDC presidential primaries.”

He noted that Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, and an aspirant in the primaries, also congratulated him earlier on Saturday.

“As I stated in my acceptance speech in Tamale, the internal competition for the flagbearership is over. Cooperation is what we need now to build the Ghana we want together, ” he said.

GNA

