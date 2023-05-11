National Karate Championship to select karatekas for national team

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 11, GNA – Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, the President of the Ghana Karate Do Federation (GKF), says the upcoming national championship will aim at selecting the best karatekas to represent the country in various international competitions.

The 24th edition of the Karate National Championship, slated for May 20–21, 2023, would see karatekas partake in the Kumiti and Kata categories at the junior, senior, and various weight levels.

The first day of the tournament will be the elimination rounds in various categories, while the semis and finals would take place on the second day.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr. Johnson said the primary aim of organising the championship was to select the best athletes for the national team.

“In the past, the selection of karatekas was not fair, but now we want everybody to participate in the selection of national team Karates so that we can select the best from this championship,” he said.

Mr. Johnson stated his commitment to making Karate Do sport very vibrant in the country while uniting all karatekas both at home and abroad.

He added that his administration, which was elected back in February, would organise training programmes for coaches to upgrade their knowledge of the sport.

Mr. Johnson also urged the government to adopt Karate Do training in various security agencies as well as schools so that individuals would be able to protect themselves when in danger.

GNA

