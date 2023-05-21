MTN invest more to reduce fibre cuts in Western Region 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Takoradi (W/R), May 21, GNA-The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, has said the company would invest more to reduce fibre cuts in the Western Region.

He said although they offered quality services to their customers in the region, the excessive activities of illegal miners end up affecting their cables underground.

“Due to the irresponsible digging operations of these illegal miners, we get a lot of disruptions in the Western Region, but we are doing our best to solve this problem,” he reiterated.

The CEO gave the assurance at MTN’s 2023 media and stakeholder forum held for the Western and Central Regions in Takoradi. It was on the theme” Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers with Excellence.”

“This year we are investing additional 35 kilometres in the region so we will continue to build, but we need the cutting to stop and hopefully we can do that by changing some of our underground cables to Ariel where it’s possible and reasonable to reduce costs” he announced.

Touching on some success MTN had achieved, he explained that last two years they built a robotics laboratory, Information Communications Technology (ICT) libraries and digital skills where they supported programmes like the Girls in ICT with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization.

He added that through its stand-up projects to Save a Life campaign, they were able to collect 6,440 units of blood this year and distributed the same to various hospitals across the country.

“On education, we have several scholarship programmes to support brilliant but needy students. We also launched the MTN Enterprise Support Programme and then finally some interventions and investments around World Malaria Day. All these and many more were supported by the MTN Foundation.”

He said the company, in 2022 contributed four billion Ghana cedis to government revenue, and the MTN Mobile Money (MOMO) now has 280,000 agents and 150 active Merchants nationwide.

For his part, Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager South West, explained that the theme for this year was a direct reflection of their belief that everyone deserved the benefit of a modern connected life.

He said that inspired by the immense potential they see in Ghana and Africa, they were committed to bridging the digital divide, furthering financial inclusion, and advancing the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their core business activities and support to the government, communities, and customers.

Despite the prevailing economic conditions and the steep impact of the interventions by the government to ensure steady economic growth recovery, they remain confident that the future holds good promise for Africa, Mr Nyarko said.

He revealed that technology was leading the world over and has proven to be a sure means for them to leapfrog as a people into a development they wished for themselves.

“As we share highlights of our business today, l believe your questions and feedback will further enhance and shape our desired hope to leverage technology to serve you with excellence,” Mr Nyarko said.

The forum was also used to highlight MTN’s business performance, strategies put in place to realize their ambition 2025 intent and how they could all leverage the MT platform for their collective growth.

