Mother’s Day: Lands Commission Ladies Association donates hampers to ‘new mothers’ 

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Lands Commission Ladies Association (LACOLAS), as part of activities to celebrate the Mother’s Day on Sunday, donated hampers to new mothers at the Maternity Ward of the Mamobi General Hospital in Accra, to honour and appreciate them.

The hampers contained baby and mother items including diapers, detergents, washing powder, baby oil, baby wipes, sleeping and body suits for babies, baby soaps, powder and sanitary pads.

Dr Mrs Theodora Mends, the President of the Association, said the Association decided to donate to the ward to put smiles on the faces of new mothers and share in their joy.

“Mother’s Day is a special day dedicated to honouring and appreciating mothers and mother figures for their love, care, and sacrifices,” she said.

Madam Jacqueline Tetteh-Ashong, a Senior Administrator of the Hospital, received the items on behalf of Management, and lauded the LACOLAS for the kind gesture.

She used the opportunity to appeal to other corporate institutions and individuals to emulate the kind gesture, noting that the donation would go a long way to support the mothers and the babies.

On attendance Mr Timothy Anyidoho, the Greater Accra Regional Lands Officer and Patron of LACOLAS, Hajia Zenabu Salifu, Vice President of the Association, and Ms Mawunyo Asuo, the Secretary.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

