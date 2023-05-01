Middle Belt Development Authority commits to spur local economic growth

By Dennis Peprah



Kumasi, May 01, GNA – Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), says the authority has prioritized the local economy and will do everything possible to push and spur its growth and development.



He said local economic growth remained an index, and held the key to Ghana’s socio-economic prosperity, hence, the need to well position the authority, widen its scope of operations, build international partnership and woo investors to build and strengthen the local economy.



Mr Mackay said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of his swearing-in ceremony by the Board of the MBDA, held in Kumasi.



The CEO underlined the importance to re-brand the MBDA, enhance its visibility both locally and internationally, saying “we have to work hard and do more to build a robust and a booming local economy that would enhance the socio-economic livelihood of Ghanaians.”



Mr Mackay said staff capacity building and active engagements with relevant state and non-state actors would not only enhance the visibility of the authority, but also widen and strengthen its “social capital” that would attract investments into the local economy and thereby enhance the quality of life of the local people.



He called for optimal support from the Board, management and staff so as to achieve the mandate of the authority.



Mr Alex Korankye, the Board Chairman of the MBDA, said the authority had executed a number of development projects in the local communities, and expressed the hope that with support from the board, management and staff, the new CEO would re-brand and make Ghanaians feel the relevance of the authority.



The MBDA was established by the Middle Belt Development Act 2017, Act 962 to provide a framework for the accelerated economic and social development of the Middle Belt Development Zone (MBDZ).



It is responsible for pushing the infrastructural development in the MBBDZ comprising Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.



GNA

