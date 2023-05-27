Seventh GlTFIC conference commences at Senchi in the Eastern region. 

By George-Ramsey Benamba

Senchi(ER), May 27, GNA- The seventh Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference has commenced in Senchi in the Eastern region

The two-day conference will among other things hold panel and consultative discussions and have media engagements on some pertinent issues in the African continent.

It is being attended by patrons from at least 10 African countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Thomas Mbomba, a Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration gave the government’s commitment towards the use of a common currency in the sub-region.

He gave the assurance that government would continue to invest in infrastructure that would facilitate trade in the continent.

That, he said the government’s one district, one factory policy could be the pathway for massive industrialization to create jobs and services for the continent.

Odeheno Kwafo III, Paramount Chief of the AKwamu Traditional Area commended the GITFiC for the programme and promised to support it into fruition for posterity.

He said although there were hardships, there was a need for a public and private partnership to harness the development potential of the country.

Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC hoped the conference at the end of it all would have a consensus on a single currency that would spiral trade and industrialization.

Some of the important issues to be discussed include Prospects for Africa’s single currency, Actualising Africa’s industrialization agenda in the era of AfCFTA: The role of Africa’s Small and Medium scale enterprises – The ECOWAS perspective and sovereign economic vulnerabilities.

Speakers would include Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, and Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC.

GNA

