Let us have demonstration farms in every SHS- Prince Mba

Accra, May 13, GNA – Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, Human right Non-Governmental organisation has called for the establishment of practical demonstration farms in every Senior High School in the countrry.

He said apart from helping the students to cultivate special interest in farming, it would also enhance the government’s school feeding policy.

“Local communities should provide land for crop farming, poultry, aquaculture, animal husbandry and piggery. This will support and enrich the Schools feeding programme.”

Mr Mba who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the fading interest in agriculture in schools said right from the northern most part of the country to the coast different varieties of crops could be cultivated as part of the extra curriculum activities.

“Fruits and vegetable supplements from the school garden could also ensure hygienic and nutritional lifestyles of younger generations and support their feeding system.

He said farming taught at early stages made it more attractive and also a sustainable lucrative venture which must be encouraged.

“We can’t afford the pains of hunger in a country blessed with rivers, forest and fertile soil with other natural and human resources available.

“When catching them young in Agriculture is implemented, the economic woes of depending on foods imports will gradually ease, giving room for robust economic recovery and growth with more farming for food sufficiency”.

“Schools in Bawku for example could easily engage in groundnuts, onions and ruminants farming, like their counterparts in all other parts of the country with peculiar crops and animals.”

At the coastal areas of the country, he suggested that they have weekend fishing expedition for students.

“Innovative Agriculture demonstration systems is the key to providing sufficient feeding in our senior high schools”.

GNA

