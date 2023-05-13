Fruits are excellent source of nutrients during pregnancy – Nutritionist

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 13, GNA – Mr Samuel Atuahene Antwi, a Nutritionist at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, says that there are no specific fruits for any specific trimester during pregnancy.

He said hormonal changes in pregnancy cause some people to react to certain fruits and urged that those people find alternative fruits to take.

Mr Antwi, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, in Tema, said that different fruits contain different vitamins and minerals, which makes eating a wide variety of fruits most beneficial.

He emphasised that fruits are essential during pregnancy because they provide vitamins, folate, fibre, and more, which all help to keep the woman and baby healthy.

He added that these nutrients could also help to relieve some of the common symptoms of pregnancy and provide pregnant women with adequate nutrition to support their developing baby.

The Nutritionist at Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate further said it minimised the risk of certain diseases and defects as well as helped nourish the woman’s body.

Mr Antwi added that fruits provide the body with nutrients the pregnant woman and baby need for optimal health, saying that including fruit as part of a well-balanced diet is ideal for both moms-to-be and babies throughout pregnancy.

GNA

