Lawson Herbal Company donates towards Effutu Aboakyer festival 

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R) May 4, GNA – Lawson Herbal Company Limited (LTD), based in Kumasi, has donated some items to Effutu Traditional Council towards the celebration of this year’s Aboakyer Festival.

The items included 250 T-shirts, 70 cartons of Lawson De-Ray Man Bitters and an undisclosed cash.

Dr Simon Karikari led a team including Mr Boateng Nicholas Gyan and Mr Collins Oduko from the marketing department of the company, to present the items to Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, in a short ceremony at his Palace.

They presented the items on behalf of Dr. Lawson Kyei Manu Lawson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of the company.

According to Dr Karikari, Lawson Herbal Company Limited based in Kumasi Abuakwa, do their best to research on health complications and other human-related ailments using ultra-modern equipment and come out with high-quality herbal products that could aid the treatments of such ailments.

He applauded Neenyi Ghartey for making time with them to be part of this year’s Aboakyer festival celebration and assured that their doors were open to partner them in all their future endeavours when the need arose.

According to him the donation formed party of the company’s cooperate social responsibilities and in tandem with the spirit of generosity and kindness that characterizes the celebration.

He indicated that, 200 hundreds of the T-shirt and 20 cartons of the De-Ray man bitters were for the regatta and the tag-of-war activities and the rest for the traditional council to host their dignitaries.

Neenyi Ghartey who is also the President of the Traditional Council, received the items on behalf the council and the entire people of Effutuman and expressed gratitude for accepting their invitation to partner them in celebrating the festival.

“We will remember you in our prayers for your growth and expansion to continue to support us and others towards workforce development of the country, he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

