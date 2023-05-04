Ho West NDC Parliamentary aspirant buys insurance cover for delegates 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, May 4, GNA – Mr Samuel Kofi Dzidulali Danku, a parliamentary aspirant for the NDC in the Ho West Constituency of the Volta Region has undertaken an initiative to secure insurance covers for branch executives in the Constituency.

The businessman who is among three individuals seeking to retire four-time MP and Chairman of the Volta Regional Caucus of Parliament, Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Badzrah, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the decision to insure the delegates was a divine discernment that would secure and sustain the future of the Party’s grassroots in the Constituency.

Each branch executive would get a life and accident insurance cover of GHC 10,000 from the State Insurance Company (SIC).

Mr Danku said the first batch had been enrolled, while the second batch of over 200 had been submitted and hoped that all branch executives would be enrolled into the insurance scheme to help sustain the Party and its grassroots.

“The welfare of delegates is very paramount, and this would ensure the future of NDC and sustain lives. This would motivate the grassroots to work hard because the grassroots are the lifeline of the Party.

“Without them there is no NDC and so I want them to be assured of their safety so that they can continue working for the Party. And this is a plan from God towards his own people,” Mr Danku stated.

The aspirant said he had series of planned interventions to elevate the Party in the Constituency, including efforts to reclaim Ho West as an impermeable hold of the NDC.

He said it is about time the incumbent under whose watch the Party lost five branches to the New Patriotic Party, and which represented more than 10,000 votes, retired.

Mr Danku added that the voter loss to the Party was unprecedented in the history of the Constituency and should boost efforts to work hard to regain and maximize the Party’s votes.

He said delegates should therefore “choose policy and not just re-election to Parliament.

“People should consider their lives and consider what is beneficial to them. They should choose someone who has the delegates and the Party at heart.”

The aspirant said the Party in Parliament needed to enhance its image among Ghanaians, and that “truthful and loyal people” should be elected.

Mr Danku, who declared open support for the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama, pledged to garner for him a 100 per cent endorsement.

The aspirant who is contesting for the second time, places second on the ballot of the primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Mr Danku noted that his campaign had progressed smoothly and was undertaking tours of the various communities and Party branches, as well as door to door visits where possible.

He said the responses from the delegates have been positive, and that, “an air of change is coming to our Constituency.”

