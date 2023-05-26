Kpone Re-engineering landfill site nears completion 

By Samuel Dodoo

Kpone (G/A), May 26, GNA – The Kpone Katamanso Landfill Site in the Greater Accra Region, currently under re-engineering, is expected to be completed by August, this year.

The project, designed to cover a land size of 35 hectares, was started in 2020 and about 90 per cent complete.

It will have modern recreational facilities to attract social activities that would help generate revenue for the Government.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said this when she paid a working visit to the site on Thursday.

She lauded the Jospong Group of Companies (Zoomlion), which is undertaking the project, for the work done so far.

Madam Dapaah said the Ministry was focused on water resource management and improved environmental sanitation facilities, hence the re-engineering to transform the landfill site into grass hill to create congenial ecosystem for human activities.

The implementation of appropriate health solutions, such as the land transformation, would help the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly to generate revenue to undertake development projects in the area.

The Minister tasked the Environmental Service Providers Association to ensure that the place was no longer used as a waste dumping site.

Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive, Kpone Katamanso, who accompanied the Minister, told the Ghana News Agency that a restaurant, children’s playground and other social facilities would be added to attract revenue for the Assembly.

He said the Assembly would find strategic investors to manage the site to ensure good maintenance, adding that; “The Assembly’s primary focus and responsibility has been to partner the private sector to create jobs.”

Mr Kwadwo Osei, Project Engineer, Jospong Group of Companies, said: “We are left with some road, drainage, and culvert works to be done to complete the re-engineering.”

