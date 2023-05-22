Ketu South to convene MUSEC meeting over attack on Immigration officers

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (V/R), May 22, GNA – The Ketu South Municipal Assembly would on Tuesday, May 23 convene an emergency Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) meeting on circumstances surrounding an attack on a team of Ghana Immigration Service personnel at the Aflao border.

A team of Immigration Officers from the Aflao Sector Command on patrol duties were attacked at “Beat 6,” an unauthorised border crossing point around 2325hours on Saturday, May 20, 2023, by some unknown persons.

The team was pelted with stones, first from the Togo side and then from the Ghana side resulting in some injuries.

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South and MUSEC Chairman in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said they would meet over the issue to understand what really led to the attack.

He underscored the need for the meeting saying it was important for security providers and consumers of security – especially border residents, to collaborate to guarantee peace in Ketu South.

Mr Lugudor also hoped that the meeting would resolve all conflicting reports on the issue.

“We will be having MUSEC meeting tomorrow to be sure of what actually happened. We know of the attack on the Immigration Officers, but the citizens are also saying different things,” the MCE said.

GNA

