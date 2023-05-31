Keta: NDC to hold Unity Health Walk for Victory 2024 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) May 31, GNA-The Keta Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region will hold a unity health walk on Saturday June 3, to rally for victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The aim is to reunite, engage in vigorous campaigns and to bring party members in the constituency together toward the general elections.

Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, the Keta NDC constituency Deputy Communication Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the walk would commence from the Keta Business Senior High school (Busco) junction to Keta Emancipation Beach.

“Our target is to bring all party members and sympathizers together after the primaries and rally behind the elected candidate Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey for victory in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Mr Deynu stated that the party was poised to put things together before the general elections since they could not afford to lose the Parliamentary seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’.

Mr Deynu said all the five Parliamentary aspirants in the just ended Constituency Primaries including Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor, and Mr Paul Mensah Voegborlo would be expected to participate in the walk with their various supporters.

He disclosed that some national and regional executives would also join the Saturday walk.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area emerged as the winner of the recently held primaries.

The victory, others say, should motivate him to gather the grassroots and supporters of the umbrella family towards 2024.

GNA

