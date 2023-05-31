Former DCE of Akatsi passes on

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), May 31, GNA – The death is reported of Mr Nicolas Coffie Negble, a former District Chief Executive for Akatsi, under the erstwhile Kufuor Administration.

The Akatsi District, is now separated as Akatsi South and North.

Sources within the New Patriotic Party in Akatsi South have confirmed the demise of the late humble servant who died in Accra on Monday night, May 29 after a short illness to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, the Constituency Secretary of the party has since confirmed the news regarding the former DCE’s demise.

He indicated that details regarding his death would be communicated later after liaising with the bereaved family.

“We received the sad news about our father and elder of the party today. We never anticipated it, but we take consolation from God.”

The party further extended their commiserations to the entire elephant family and the good people of Akasti South and beyond.

Born in Tetemale, a community within Akatsi South, the late DCE was a professional teacher after graduating from the then Bimbila Training College.

He later entered active politics, campaigning vigorously for the NPP in the then Ave-Avenor Constituency.

He was regarded as one of the people who introduced the Party into Avenor politics and was maligned by many for following the elephant at the time.

The late Negble was nominated for the position of a DCE after Mr John A. Kufuor won the 2000 general elections to become the President of the Republic where he served as DCE from 2000 to 2004.

Mr Negble was credited for the numerous projects he undertook in his regime, notably among them was the construction of the Akatsi central market.

Until his demise, he was holding no position in the Party but was recently appointed as a member of the Council of Elders of the party in the Constituency where he later declined the appointment due to some disturbances regarding some constituency executives on the formation of the party’s inaccurate electoral album in the area.

GNA

