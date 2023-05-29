JUSAG suspends strike for two weeks, pending negotiations

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 29, GNA – The Judicial Service Staff Association of (JUSAG) has suspended its strike and all pending industrial actions for two weeks, ending on June 12, 2023.

During the period of the suspension of the strike, the parties shall negotiate in good faith, conclude and make the necessary arrangements for payment of the reviewed salaries and related allowances of staff of the Judicial Service in the month of June 2023.

The suspension followed a meeting held between the Government, represented by the Office of the President, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice and JUSAG represented by the National Executive Board on Monday, the May 29 2023.

The Association on May 24, 2023 declared an industrial strike over the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of members’ salaries and related allowances in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution among others.

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, National President of JUSAG, said an engagement between the Government, Management of the Judicial Service and JUSAG was scheduled for May 31, 2023 to commence the review of the salaries.

He said in view of the commitment from the Government, JUSAG in consultation with Senior Staff Association hereby resulted to suspend the ongoing strike.

The National President said Staff were to report to work to carry out their normal duties.

He said JUSAG shall not entertain any undue delay beyond the timeline given.

He said the processes for the approval of the new salaries must be completed and salaries made to Staff in June, 2023.

“The strike is only suspended not called off,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

