Jim Morti promises to make Ketu South an industrial hub

Aflao (V/R), May 8, GNA – Mr Jim Yao Morti, aspiring parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South Constituency, has appealed to delegates to endorse his candidature, promising to make Ketu South an industrial hub.

The entrepreneur, who has experience in construction and transportation, promised to construct “one factory every year” to provide jobs for the young and vibrant men and women in the populous constituency.

Mr Morti, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that he had already constructed a coconut processing factory at Agbozume-Gbadzame, which would soon be commissioned to start operation.

“I’m a doer; and would not give empty promises,” he said.

He said he had good plans to develop the various sectors like agriculture, education, health, road and sports in Ketu South and transform the industrial sector for the majority of the people to become financially self-dependent.

“Often, we hear people talk about China. It’s because in every corner there’s some form of manufacturing company; and so, people go there to buy goods.”

“Ketu South can also be transformed into an industrial hub to benefit our youth, especially. As an entrepreneur, I’m promising Ketu South one factory every year. A factory in 2024, 2025, … 2028,” Mr Morti said.

Mr Morti said he decided to contest the primary to serve his constituency and that though he never occupied any leadership position, he had attempted some development projects and needed the support of delegates first and later, the mandate of the people to do more for his people.

“Initially, I was just trying to support the development needs of the area but realised that I needed to have the people’s mandate to be able to do some of those projects.”

“That was when I decided to join the race. So, I appeal to delegates to vote for me for the progress of Ketu South.”

Mr Morti with two other aspirants; Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament, and Mr Foga Nukunu, an educationist, are in the race seeking the nod of delegates in NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023.

The Church of Pentecost, Aflao, will be the venue for the elections.

