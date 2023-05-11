Interior Ministry renews curfew on Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, five other communities

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 11, GNA – The Ministry for the Interior has renewed curfew hours imposed on troubled communities of Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuase, Basakrom, Kojokesekrom and Katayiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono region.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, Minster for the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the curfew would start from 2000 hours to 0500 hours on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

It expressed appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and citizens of the communities for their efforts in ensuring peace during the period and urged them to use the established mechanisms for conflict and dispute resolution in the Municipality.

The statement said people were banned from carrying arms, ammunition, or any other offensive weapons in the communities and that: “Anybody found with weapons will be arrested and prosecuted. ”

