Brynx Haven Accra Hotel launched

Accra, May 11, GNA – Brynx Haven Accra, a nine-bedroom exquisitely crafted boutique hotel has been inaugurated in Accra to boost Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Tucked away in the quieter residential environs of Ashieyie near Adenta, the strategically located facility is poised to provide unparalleled service and comfort for the client who does not wish to travel too far out of Accra to relax.

Thirty-five minutes’ drive from the Kotoka International Airport, Brynx Haven Accra, boast of five Executive Rooms and four standard rooms with unique ambiance, spacious closets and pleasing bathrooms that give clients the kingly feeling.

All the rooms in the facility are fitted with beautiful settees and a bar which boasts of a variety of beverages.

The non-smoking facility has a beautiful upstairs smoking balcony and other outdoor spaces designated for smokers.

It also has three separate lounges for guests and their visitors or just for guests to enjoy a living area experience.

Aside the main kitchen in the facility there is a bespoke indoor kitchen that allows guests to interact with the chef while relaxing in the dining area.

Brynx Haven is fitted with relevant technology to make a guest’s stay memorable. It has a multi-purpose area that offers exclusivity for small parties, clubbing or simple eating or drinking experience.

Speaking at the Launch last weekend, Mr Isaac Hayford, the Chief Executive Officer of the hotel, said the facility “stands for the unflinching resilience of the African spirit.”

He said the facility seeks to guarantee “security, privacy, and entertainment through a pleasant customer service experience.”

“Staff are smart, polite, well trained to welcome guests and make you wish not to check out once you check in. Tidy and smiling, they will make you enjoy the experience even more.

“Your experienced chef is ready to take you through a cooking experience in the kitchen, talking you through the meal preparation as you relax in anticipation” he said.

Mr Hayford said meals could be customized for guests.

He said while Brynx Haven serves a full complimentary English breakfast, guests could make their selections and preferences and such meals could be served in their room or in the dining area.

“Brynx Haven is a relaxation destination you should not miss out on… Well-chosen wall colours help with the calming effect while you experience the homely and personal feeling. Brynx Haven – Your Havenly Experience!” he said.

