I will continue to work hard for the NDC – Abuga Pele

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sirigu (U/E), May 13, GN A – Mr Abuga Pele, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Chiana-Paga Constituency in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region says he will not relent on his quest to ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recaptures power in 2024.

“I am still deeply involved in politics, I am a member of the Party, and I will continue to work hard for the Party. Whatever idea I can contribute at whatever level of the Party, I will continue to do so,” he said.

Mr Pele said he would campaign across the Constituency to ensure that whoever emerged winner in the Parliamentary primaries of the Party would win and represent the Constituency in Parliament.

The former GYEEDA Coordinator said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sirigu when he arrived to vote in the ongoing Presidential and Parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

The former MP who was sentenced to six years in prison on February 23, 2018, for his involvement in a GH¢4.1 million GYEEDA scandal but was later granted Presidential pardon by President Akufo-Addo, stressed that he would campaign to ensure the NDC recaptured power.

Voting started smoothly at the Sirigu Catholic Social Centre in the Constituency despite initial delay.

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) arrived at about 0925hours at the Centre where a total of 1,195 delegates were expected to vote in the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

The incumbent MP for the area, Mr Thomas Adda Dalu, is contested by Mr Francis Atayure Abirigo, Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy and Mr Raphael A. Alijina.

Even though aspirants expressed disappointment about the late start of the election, they were confident of victory at the end of the process.

GNA

