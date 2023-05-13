Rain disrupts Akan NDC Presidential, Parliamentary primaries voting process

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dodi-Papase (O/R), May 13, GNA – A downpour of rain, which started at 1140 hour has brought the NDC Presidential and Parliamentary primaries voting process to a temporal halt in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region.

The Electoral Commission (EC) officials quickly packed to secure election materials in a classroom nearby.

The voting process continued after the rain subsided at 1245 hours.

Some 1,060 delegates from 39 wards are casting their ballots to elect a flagbearer and a parliamentary candidate for the NDC party.

Three contestants including Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent Akan Member of Parliament, Mr Nana Nyarko Emmanuel Dabo, an Entrepreneur and Mr Ahmed Muniru a Businessperson are the contestants.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

