I will break one term myth in Ledzokuku – Ben Ayiku

Accra, May 15, GNA – Mr. Benjamin Nartey Ayiku, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the Ledzokuku constituency says he will break the one-term myth of the voting area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ayiku, who was retained as the Parliamentary candidate for the swing constituency in the just-ended NDC primaries said “I have been ordained to end this myth that has existed since 1996.”

According to him, with the exception of the parliamentary votes that had been swinging between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Ledzokuku constituency can be considered a stronghold of the opposition NDC.

He said available records show that the NDC had since the beginning of the Fourth Republic won the presidential votes in the constituency.

The last time the NDC retained its Parliamentary candidate, the party lost the seat to the ruling NPP in the 2016 general election.

However, Mr Ayiku who is the first MP to win the Ledzokuku seat with his party in opposition believes otherwise.

The MP who polled 2289 of the 2915 valid votes cast in the just-ended primaries gave assurances that he would appear victorious in the 2024 general election and retain the seat for the NDC.

“I have made history as the first MP whose party is in opposition, and I will make history again by winning it a second time,” he said.

He said the circumstances surrounding his election as the MP for the constituency and his endorsement to contest the seat again were evidence that he had been ordained to ‘break the four.’

“We have identified the reason behind this myth and have taken measures to correct same,” he said.

“I have been on the grounds. I have touched base with the grassroots and constituents, and my works will speak for me,” the incumbent MP concluded.

Until becoming a Member of Parliament, he was the NDC chairman for the Ledzokuku constituency, having previously served as Vice Chairman from 2005 – 2013. He is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Maxxon Filling Station chain.

Ledzokuku seat

The Ledzokuku parliamentary seat, described at best as a swing seat since the inception of the Fourth Republic, has always had a new face to represent the constituency.

It remains one of the most interesting constituencies, whose constituents have been firm with their political decisions.

Politically, they do not forgive easily and do not change their minds when they say, “They are done with you.”

With the exception of Nii Adjei Boye Sekan who won the seat in 1992 and in 1996, no legislator has served beyond one term.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

