Hypertension: PATH Ghana targets PWDs as high-risk group 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, May 21, GNA – PATH Ghana, an implementing partner of Healthy Heart Africa (HHA), a programme seeking to increase awareness of the symptoms and risks of hypertension, is targeting Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the fight against the condition.

Due to their limited mobility, PWDs have a high risk of developing conditions such as depression, asthma, obesity, diabetes, and stroke which is a complication of hypertension.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, 2,098,138 representing eight per cent of the national population live with at least one form of disability.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also estimates 1.3 billion people or one out of six people with disability globally, representing 16 per cent of the world’s population.

It is against this background that PATH Ghana, as part of the implementation of the HHA programme supported the Ghana Health Service to reach out to PWDs in the Kwadaso Municipality in commemoration of World Hypertension Day.

Dr Robert Yeboah, Senior Technical Advisor, Non-Communicable Diseases, PATH Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the celebration that his outfit was collaborating with GHS to improve health outcomes for people living with hypertension.

He said the day offered an opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of elevated blood pressure and to accelerate efforts at screening, prevention, early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment for hypertension.

“An important objective of the Healthy Heart Africa programme is to mobilise the community to reach hard-to-reach populations and ensure that no one is left behind,” he stated.

He noted that PWDs faced health inequities such as limited information, knowledge, and access to healthcare.

Dr Yeboah was hopeful that PWDs just like any other persons would become aware of their status and those diagnosed could control their blood pressure for a healthier longer life.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, said hypertension was one of the Non-Communicable Diseases with a high mortality rate.

He said the good thing about the condition is that it can be controlled once the individual religiously takes his or her medication and urged the public to regularly check their blood pressure to know their status.

The disease, according to him, is a silent killer and stressed the need for people to voluntarily monitor their blood pressure in their own interest.

