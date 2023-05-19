Gifty  Agbenu congratulates female contestants in NDC Parliamentary primaries

Accra, May 19, GNA – Madam Gifty Ohui Agbenu, aspiring Deputy Organizer in the UK/Ireland Chapter of the NDC, has congratulated all female Contestants who emerged elected in the just ended Parliamentary Primaries of the party.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, she expressed appreciation to the female Contestants for their bold steps, taken to contest in an election hitherto deemed as a preserve of their male counterparts.

She urged losers to join hands in helping the Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to win the upcoming 2024 general election.

“The NDC shall always remain a symbol of Democratic experimentation in Ghana as such, internal contests of this nature are not expected to produce Winners, but Representatives, neither are they expected to produce Losers, but Loyalists”. She said.

The UK/Ireland Deputy Women Organizer Aspirant expressed confidence in the capabilities of women to deliver in advancing the fortunes of the NDC in their Constituencies and urged the elected female Candidates to stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterpart in building the NDC into a formidable party.

“Once again, Congratulations to all the Women Aspirants who emerged elected to lead the party in their various constituencies. May God guide your paths”. She concluded.

GNA

