Ghana Premier League relegation and title battle reaches climax 

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 18, GNA – It is a crunch time for all teams in the betPawa Ghana Premier League as they race for the title and teams battling for survival lock horns with four matches to end the season.



Matchday 31 would see Aduana Stars, who currently have a two-point buffer over Medeama at the top of the league, face a formidable Accra Lions side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Accra Lions since the start of the second round have been dreadful, having just won four matches out of 13, which has made them drop to ninth on the league table despite occupying the top spot largely in the first round.



Aduana Stars, on the other hand, have recently struggled after suffering a home ban but have been very good playing at the Accra Sports Stadium, as they have not lost in the capital in their last three visits.



Medeama, who are strong contenders for the league title, face a daunting task against Accra Hearts of Oak, who are eager to win to get back into the top four.



The Phobians have been very good at home since David Ocloo took charge of the team, as they have won all five home games and look like favourites against Medema.



Medeama have struggled on the road, having just won three times this season, and are capable of shocking the giants, with their last away win coming against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The race to stay in the GPL looks more interesting there, with more than 11 teams still not safe and some interesting duels this weekend.



Nsoatreman FC, who are third from bottom, open matchday 31 with a crunch encounter with Real Tamale United, who are not yet safe.



After a disappointing FA Cup semi-final exit against King Faisal, the Nsoatre-based side would look to get back to winning ways.



Since their promotion to the Premier League, Nsoatreman have only lost once at home, and that was to Accra Hearts of Oak in the first round, but they have been ruthless at home all season.



Karela United and Great Olympics lock horns in another six-pointer as both sides battle for survival in a congested points tally at the bottom of the table.



King Faisal, who secured a place in their first-ever cup final last week, are involved in a must-win encounter against Sarmatex 1996.



King Faisal’s current run in the league has been dreadful, as they are winless in four matches and have some very tough final four fixtures.



Kotoku Royals, who are already relegated, face a Kumasi Asante Kotoko side that is winless in three matches.



Asante Kotoko’s have really struggled in their recent matches but look like firm favourites to secure all three points in the match against Kotoku Royals on Monday.

Full list of fixtures for the week:

Nsoatreman vs RTU (Friday)



Accra Lions vs Aduana Stars (Saturday)



Bechem United vs Legon Cities (Saturday)



Hearts of Oak vs Medeama (Sunday)



Gold Stars vs Tamale City (Sunday)



Dreams vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)



Karela United vs Great Olympics (Sunday)



King Faisal vs Sarmatex (Sunday)



Kotoku Royals vs Asante Kotoko (Monday)

