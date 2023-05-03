GES Techiman South holds football games to discover new talents   

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), May 02, GNA – The Techiman South Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) has ended a three-day football competition with the aim of discovering football talents and promoting the sport in the municipality.

It was also a means to identify talented footballers to contribute to feeding local and national football teams and to inculcate and sustain the spirit of sporting activities in school children to brighten their future opportunities.

Mr. Isaac Twene, the Municipal Physical Education Coordinator disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Ohene Ameyaw Park where the games were held in Techiman, Bono East Region.

Mr. Twene said the competition was to honour Nana Appenteng Fosu Gyeabour II, the chief of Hansua in Techiman and a retired educationist whose tenure as sports and culture coordinator for the area some years back uplifted sports and games to greater heights.

He announced a number of players have been selected to form the new Techiman Municipal Under-15 male and female football teams, saying they would be prepared to become winsome sides to represent the municipality at football tournaments.

Mr. John Kwadwo Amissah, the Techiman Municipal Director of Education commended the participants and urged them to combine academic work equally and seriously with sports so that they could excel in their chosen careers in future.

Nana Gyeabour II presented three sets of jerseys, ten footballs, two trophies and GhC3,000.00 to support the event and winners were presented with trophies and other prizes.

GNA

