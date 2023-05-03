Bulgaria and South Africa to Exchange Students

Sofia, May 03, (BTA/GNA) – The Cabinet approved a draft programme between the governments of Bulgaria and South Africa for cooperation in the field of higher education. This will be the first time that legal groundwork is provided for such cooperation.

It provides for the exchange of students and the promotion of direct cooperation between higher education institutions in the two countries. Up to 10 scholarships are expected to be awarded annually on a reciprocal basis for full-time study at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree level in public higher education institutions, except in the fields of Health and Sport and Arts. It also provides opportunities for academic cooperation to facilitate mutual recognition of higher education acquired in the other country.

The programme is an aftermath of Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova’s visit in Pretoria on April 25 and 26.

GNA

