Full-Scale Field Exercise under Earthquake Action Plan to Be Held in Sofia

Sofia, May 26 (BTA/GNA) – A full-scale field exercise of Sofia Municipality will be held to practice the Disaster Protection Plan in its part Earthquake Action Plan on May 28 at 10:30 am. The exercise is being held at the initiative of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and chief commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection General Directorate.

The aim of the exercise is to check how the earthquake action plans are implemented, the readiness of the crisis headquarters, the authorities and structures to respond and interact in a critical situation and to contain and eliminate the consequences.

The actions of the municipal headquarters, bodies and structures of the unified rescue system and interaction and coordination with the Directorate of Emergency Assistance and Prevention will be monitored during the exercise.

Participating in the exercise will be the Fire Safety and Civil Protection General and Sofia Directorates, the Sofia Regional Directorate to the Interior Ministry, Sofia Municipality’s Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate, the Mountain Rescue Service to the Bulgarian Red Cross, structures of the Defence Ministry and the Military Medical Academy, volunteers from Sofia and Plovdiv, among others.

BTA/GNA

